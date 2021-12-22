 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $350,000

This well loved home is situated on a beautifully treelined street in the heart of Omaha! The front porch is perfect for taking in all of the seasons. This home boasts of many things but the manner in which it has been loved really speaks to you. Main floor has a living, dining, kitchen (w/tons of storage), "T" staircase & an updated 1/2 bath. 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms & an updated 3/4 bath. The attic space is finished with a large cedar closet. The basement is finished with a family room & an office area with built in bookcases. The 2 car garage has been extended so it will fit most cars & still room for storage.

