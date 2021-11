Model Home, Not for sale. Open Saturday & Sunday 1-4. Fine finishes in the price. Granite, Quartz, walk-in ceramic shower 4.4 x 4.1. Double sink, high vanity in master bath. Ceramic entry & ceramic in main and master bath. 4 car garage, covered patio. Hardwood floors in kitchen, dinette. Large walk-in pantry in kitchen. Walk-in closet in master bedroom.