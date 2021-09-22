4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $440,000

Contract Pending Remain on market for backup offers. The first home in the Field Club area, Charles Fanning built the home in 1881. 140 years and just 2 families later, the home has seen 175K in renovations - all while maintaining the original architectural details of this historic home. Upon entering the home, the fully refinished wood floors, original "anaglypt" wall covering and stunning staircase impress guests. Original fireplace in the library, stained glass windows, ceiling medallions, crown moulding w cherub details & more, combined w new chef's kitchen offer charm and function. Huge detached "barn" - 2 car w plumbed, framed & wired future apt/airbnb space. Four beds on second level & WI closet in master must be one of the firsts. Across from the lake at Hanscom Park and just a few minutes to Field Club CC, the huge porch offers a shady place to enjoy the view. New roof, new paint inside & out, new patio & deck, updated electrical & plumbing & digital boiler. Potential 3rd leve