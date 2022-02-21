4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $454,000

Introducing Citadel Signature Homes' latest custom masterpiece, The Hartman! Every modern farmhouse lovers dream, The Hartman boasts an open, airy main floor with soaring ceilings, spacious farmhouse-chic kitchen with gas cooktop, and large Great Room and half bath great for entertaining. Practical second-story with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and laundry keep day-to-day living all on one floor. Walkout basement. *Photos shown are from other plans. Fixtures & finishes may vary.