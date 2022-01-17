4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $479,883

Contract pending. On market for back up offers only. Halstead plan by Land Building Corp. Such a nice plan with a two story entry, PLVT throughout main floor. And, guess what? Main floor office/play room or which ever you need. Great room with fireplace. Kitchen with island and huge pantry. Open stairway to four bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Owner's suite with walk-in tile shower, dual sinks. West facing lot is a quarter of an acre. Quiet subdivision close to school complex, amenities, and very close to the interstate.