4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $500,000

Gorgeous new construction in Elkhorn! Top of the line construction and finishes plus a kitchen island that is a must see! Heavican Homes popular 2-story features spacious bedrooms, walk in pantry with barn door and so much more. Sprinklers, garage door openers, storm shelter, 2 x 6 walls with upgraded insulation package and passive radon standard. Scheduled for completion SEPT. 2022. All selections/finished have been made and materials have been ordered. Farmhouse style and gray/white colors. AMA.

