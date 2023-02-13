New construction without all the wait. The Farmhouse River by Pine Crest Homes offers spacious living in an open concept home that is sure to please. The Engineered flooring in the entry, kitchen, dining, and great room is beautiful! The large gourmet gas kitchen with quartz countertops, large walk-in pantry, and hidden work space are a hit. The 2nd floor features 4 large bedrooms, an incredible primary suite with a large bath that features a tiled walk in shower. Huge 2nd floor laundry! This home is light and bright with the best of today’s popular finishes. New Gretna Elementary, Middle, and High School within walking distance. Photos are of the River Model just down the street at 18512 Merion Drive. Estimated Completion February 2023.