4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $507,362

Model Home "Not for Sale". AMA - A care-free lifestyle awaits you in this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage walkout ranch villa by Woodland Homes. Enjoy the open floor plan, conveniently located laundry room off the Master closet, walk-in pantry, and large Kitchen island. Wood flooring is featured in the entry, Great Room, Kitchen, and Dinette. The beamed cathedral ceiling and stone to ceiling fireplace in the Great Room are impressive. The finished lower level features 2 bedrooms, a large rec room, stone to ceiling fireplace, and a wet bar. Some options/upgrades are not included in the list price. "The Cove" is a luxury villa gated community next to walking trails, a park, and a 135-acre recreational lake. No more mowing or shoveling!