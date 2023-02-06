Model Home Not For Sale. The River by Pine Crest offers spacious living in an open concept that is sure to please. The large kitchen with quartz counters, wood floors, large walk-in pantry and hidden work space is a hit. The 2nd floor features large bedrooms, an incredible master suite with a large bath that features a walk in shower. 2nd floor laundry.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $513,915
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Omaha police officer fatally shot a gunman wielding an AR-15 "with plenty of ammunition" at a west Omaha Target store midday Tuesday.
The gunman who was killed after firing shots with an AR-15 at a west Omaha Target Tuesday purchased the rifle four days prior at a sporting go…
A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday.
An 18-year-old Target employee was pricing clothing when she heard what she first thought was a bike tire popping. “But I saw everyone panicki…
Coach Matt Rhule has hired an aide from Texas to oversee Nebraska football's sports science department. Cholewinski's new role includes "educa…