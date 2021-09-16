 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $518,088

New villa model built by Woodland Homes. The new Williamsburg. This spacious, open floor plan has high, ceilings with 2 cedar beams in the great room, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, bay window looking out to the green space and pond. HUGE kitchen island and walk in pantry. There is a mud room connected to the main floor laundry. The finished walk-out lower level has a beautiful wet bar and stone fireplace. New villa neighborhood with lots that back green space, and ponds. Some options shown not included in this price.

