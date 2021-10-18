 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $520,840

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $520,840

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $520,840

Introducing Citadel Signature Homes' latest custom masterpiece, The Hartman! Every modern farmhouse lovers dream, The Hartman boasts an open, airy main floor with soaring ceilings, spacious farmhouse-chic kitchen with gas cooktop, and large Great Room and half bath great for entertaining. Practical second-story with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and laundry keep day-to-day living all on one floor. Walkout basement. *Photos shown are from other plans. Fixtures & finishes may vary.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert