4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $530,000

All brick south facing Tudor has been tweaked to perfection. Spacious living room with fireplace and bay window is ready for reading books or watching the game. The unexpected open dining/kitchen space is ready for dinner parties. Fully remodeled kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry, pantry, pull out drawers, commercial grade stainless steel appliances, and counter top space to spare. Office space overlooks beautifully landscaped yard with a brand new 2 tied composite deck. Main floor has been freshly painted to match any style while original touches like entry and bathroom tile have been maintained. Walk up to your primary suite featuring a newly re designed bath by Omaha's own Modern Hive. Wood floors, vaulted ceiling, walk in closet with cedar closet, as well as den make this a "never want to leave" space. Fully finished basement with radon mitigation system. Water heater 2021. Sprinkler system.