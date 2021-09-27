4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $539,950

OPEN WEEKENDS 1:30-5:00PM. Contract pending. On market for back up offers only. Beautiful new open floor plan by Paradise Homes. Tongue and groove hickory flrs on the main flr. 2x6 exterior walls and Pella windows. Bonus flex room behind the garage connected to 3/4 bath. Over 3100 sqft with all bedrooms having access to their own baths. Elegant Mst Suite with whirlpool tub, large wal-in shower and huge closet. Large covered patio overlooks spacious back yard with no neighbors directly behind. Complete 4/30/21.