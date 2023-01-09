Just Listed -Gorgeous Pine Crest ranch with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, office, and an amazing floor plan with tons of natural light. The living area features a fireplace and lovely ceiling detail and is open to the large kitchen with a gourmet kitchen, quartz countertops, oversized island, and a fantastic hidden pantry. The main floor rooms including dining area has lovely engineered hardwood flooring. The spacious master suite is the perfect retreat and features tiled walk-in shower, huge countertop with double sinks. Just off the walk-in closet is a large laundry room for easy access. The Awesome lower level has a HUGE family room with FULL BAR, 2 more bedrooms, ¾ bath and tons of storage. Top this off with a 3 car garage and 16x10 patio for entertaining! Pictures are of Vista Model at 6722 S 200th Ave Estimated completion is November 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $558,715
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Omaha business owner will spend a year and a day in federal prison and pay more than $460,000 in restitution for failing to pay payroll taxes.
Josh Fleeks didn't expect it would come full circle like this. He's joining the program that nearly flipped him in high school and reuniting with Matt Rhule. Plus his position coach? He is Fleeks' former teammate.
South Dakota State and North Dakota State will play for the FCS national championship on Sunday. And some former Nebraska high school stars have big roles on both teams.
The Pillen administration won't say who has applied to fill the Sasse seat after the governor makes the appointment. Delaying that information is a snub to Nebraska citizens and open government.
A Nebraska City teacher and two paraprofessionals have been charged with child abuse after allegations that audio and videotapes captured them bullying an autistic child.
The Douglas County Health Department traced a source of the lead to food, specifically lead-contaminated spices.
Aldrick Scott fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents.
With seven transfers already set to join the team, Nebraska plans to host multiple potential additions this weekend, including two offensive linemen who were full-time starters and a receiver with nearly 200 career catches.
This restoration of Nebraska’s physical identity is a monumental task. But Marcus Satterfield knows what he wants. And unlike several past offensive coordinators, you don’t need to convince him to go old-school.
Former Nebraska receiver and Bellevue West star Zavier Betts is looking to resume his college football career and has entered the transfer portal.