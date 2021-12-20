4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $560,000

AMA - Incredible location in District 66, this large walkout ranch will definitely impress! You will love the fully remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, all stainless steel appliances, double oven, gas stove top with hood, and attached hearth room with fireplace! One of a kind primary bedroom with large walk-in closet with custom built-ins, spa-like bathroom with jacuzzi soaking tub and walk-in shower. All new paint and carpet throughout the whole house and new roof in 2020. While outside, enjoy the over 1/2 acre corner lot with large deck and nicely built-in firepit on a spacious patio for entertaining! There is plenty to do just blocks away from this home, close to Happy Hollow Country Club, Rockbrook Elementary School, Rockbrook Pool, and Rockbrook Village right down the street all within walking distance!