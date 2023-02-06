Just Listed -Gorgeous Pine Crest ranch with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, office, and an amazing floor plan with tons of natural light. The living area features a fireplace and lovely ceiling detail and is open to the large kitchen with a gourmet kitchen, quartz countertops, oversized island, and a fantastic hidden pantry. The main floor rooms including dining area has lovely engineered hardwood flooring. The spacious master suite is the perfect retreat and features tiled walk-in shower, huge countertop with double sinks. Just off the walk-in closet is a large laundry room for easy access. The Awesome lower level has a HUGE family room with FULL BAR, 2 more bedrooms, ¾ bath and tons of storage. Top this off with a 3 car garage and 16x10 patio for entertaining! Pictures are of Vista Model at 6722 S 200th Ave Estimated completion is February 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $566,715
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Omaha police officer fatally shot a gunman wielding an AR-15 "with plenty of ammunition" at a west Omaha Target store midday Tuesday.
The gunman who was killed after firing shots with an AR-15 at a west Omaha Target Tuesday purchased the rifle four days prior at a sporting go…
A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday.
An 18-year-old Target employee was pricing clothing when she heard what she first thought was a bike tire popping. “But I saw everyone panicki…
Coach Matt Rhule has hired an aide from Texas to oversee Nebraska football's sports science department. Cholewinski's new role includes "educa…