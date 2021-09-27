4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $569,000

Contract pending. Model Home Not For Sale. Welcome to maintenance-free living at Blue Sage Villas! This Quest Construction executive ranch features an open floor plan, hickory hardwood flooring, and expansive windows on an oversized lot. The chef's kitchen features a gas cooktop, stainless steel range hood, and a walk-in pantry complete with a coffee bar. The primary suite boasts double sinks, a walk-in shower, and an oversized closet. The walkout lower level is complete with additional bedrooms, a rec room, and a wet bar with a wine fridge.