4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $570,000

Start the new year in a new home! Move right in and enjoy all the perks of a great location just a short distance from schools, shopping, dining & recreation. This brand new construction home features a beautiful open floor plan with a large windows and 12’ ceilings. The family room is warm and inviting with an electric fireplace and opens into the eat-in kitchen featuring quartz counter tops, soft close drawers, pantry, SS appliances including gas range & fridge! The main floor also features a handy drop zone, powder bath, lovely master suite with double sinks & walk-in closet, a guest room with private bath and laundry room. The walk-out lower level is impressive with two huge bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge wet bar and incredible great room with another fireplace. The home also features landscaping, covered deck, insulated 3 car garage, and sprinklers.