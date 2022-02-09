Exceed your expectations with this classic Dundee Craftsman home. Diligently maintained and restored by its current owner for the past 41 years, this home is ready for you to enjoy the fruits of their labor! Original woodwork, coffered ceilings, built-ins, light fixtures and hardware are in remarkable condition. Some major updates include: roof, siding, windows, driveway, garage floor, kitchen, SS appliances, expanded patio, and new carpet. See attachment for complete list. Enjoy stable and comfortable radiant heat with a new boiler installed in 2003 that has a 75 year warranty. The 3rd story loft makes for a relaxing retreat or great room to play. No scary basement here, it’s clean and dry with plenty of room for storage. Conveniently located in this historic neighborhood within walking distance to downtown Dundee, Elmwood and Memorial parks and just minutes’ drive to Downtown Omaha, Blackstone district, Midtown Crossing, UNMC, UNO, the Crossroads Redevelopment and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An outbound flight from Omaha was delayed more than an hour when several passengers, apparently employees of an Omaha company, were removed for unruly behavior.
- Updated
Two women died and a man and a woman were rushed to an Omaha hospital Sunday afternoon because of a possible drug overdose, police said.
- Updated
Fred Hoiberg is tremendous at scheme. Big Ten coaches all marvel at it. But scheme doesn’t win in college basketball or football. It certainly seems he’s a better fit in the NBA, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said investigators have determined that the fire was accidental.
- Updated
Big Ten teams embraced the transfer portal this offseason. The one exception being Iowa. Sam McKewon examines the leagues' transfer and recruiting rankings and why the Hawkeyes deviated from the norm.
- Updated
The largely unregulated portal process needs guardrails — rules to keep the portal from careening off the road and hurting more schools, and players, than it helps.
- Updated
Vince Guinta — one of Nebraska’s top recruiting experts during the Bill Callahan era — has returned to work for Scott Frost as a senior director of player personnel and recruiting.
- Updated
Fred Hoiberg faced questions about his strategy, Nebraska’s future and his job status on his radio show Monday night.
- Updated
Former Nebraska receiver Samori Touré helped his NFL draft stock Thursday night after catching two touchdowns in the East-West Shrine Bowl game.
- Updated
Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class has one of its lowest rankings in recent years, but the Huskers did make significant improvement over the last six weeks, especially with two signing day additions..