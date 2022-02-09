4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000

Exceed your expectations with this classic Dundee Craftsman home. Diligently maintained and restored by its current owner for the past 41 years, this home is ready for you to enjoy the fruits of their labor! Original woodwork, coffered ceilings, built-ins, light fixtures and hardware are in remarkable condition. Some major updates include: roof, siding, windows, driveway, garage floor, kitchen, SS appliances, expanded patio, and new carpet. See attachment for complete list. Enjoy stable and comfortable radiant heat with a new boiler installed in 2003 that has a 75 year warranty. The 3rd story loft makes for a relaxing retreat or great room to play. No scary basement here, it’s clean and dry with plenty of room for storage. Conveniently located in this historic neighborhood within walking distance to downtown Dundee, Elmwood and Memorial parks and just minutes’ drive to Downtown Omaha, Blackstone district, Midtown Crossing, UNMC, UNO, the Crossroads Redevelopment and more.