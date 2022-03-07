The Williamsburg ranch plan by Woodland Homes. This spacious, open floor plan has high, ceilings with 2 cedar wood beams on the great room ceiling, floor to ceiling wrapped stone fireplace, and a beautiful bay window. HUGE kitchen island with storage, and a walk in pantry. The mud room has a drop zone and a bench. Main floor laundry. Spacious, primary, ceramic tile walk-in shower The finished walk-out lower level has a beautiful wet bar and a stone fireplace, great for entertaining. Oversized 3 car garage. The covered deck is composite, maintenance free. Spend more time doing the things you love. No more mowing or shoveling snow. This villa neighborhood does allow fences.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,688
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old content creator from New Jersey decided to travel wherever a dart lands on a map of the United States. He ended up in Staplehurst, Nebraska, population 240.
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
Former Nebraska men's basketball guard Dylan Talley died Friday at the age of 32, according to a tweet by his former coach and current NU assistant Doc Sadler.
In Humphrey, a town of 900, two schools a half-block apart will send three teams to the Nebraska state basketball tournaments this week.
Nebraska men's basketball beat No. 23 Ohio State for its second impressive road win in three days and its first win against a ranked opponent in almost three years.
On a Husker defense full of youth and uncertainty, Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud has a room full of old, proven players challenging him with 'doctorate level' questions.
Nebraska ran low on energy, fouls to give and useful bodies in Madison. And it still ran home with a win. The Huskers beat No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday at the Kohl Center.
Here are World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil's projected pairings for the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.
Nebraska’s record-breaking tight end Austin Allen more than held his own at the NFL combine on Thursday.
Check out the schedule for the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.