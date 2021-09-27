4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $589,000

Contract Pending remain on market for back up offers. Vencil Homes most popular split bedroom ranch plan. The perfect setting on a South facing walkout lot backing to trees & common area. This open floor plan offers an expanded dining area in the kitchen, walk-in pantry, drop zone, plus 3 bath areas on the main level. The owner's suite is complete with a large walk-in closet, free standing soaking tub and a walk-in shower. The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with a large wet bar and ample rec room/family room space. Also a 4th bedroom and 4th bath and plenty of storage. We include all the finishes you are looking for: granite/quartz, custom birch cabinets, SS appliances, 50 gal water heater, 95% efficient furnace, Pell windows, etc This home is currently under construction...still time to choose finishes.