Contract Pending remain on market for back up offers. Vencil Homes most popular split bedroom ranch plan. The perfect setting on a South facing walkout lot backing to trees & common area. This open floor plan offers an expanded dining area in the kitchen, walk-in pantry, drop zone, plus 3 bath areas on the main level. The owner's suite is complete with a large walk-in closet, free standing soaking tub and a walk-in shower. The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with a large wet bar and ample rec room/family room space. Also a 4th bedroom and 4th bath and plenty of storage. We include all the finishes you are looking for: granite/quartz, custom birch cabinets, SS appliances, 50 gal water heater, 95% efficient furnace, Pell windows, etc This home is currently under construction...still time to choose finishes.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $589,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell, former chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha, is accused of stealing $179,000 from another priest and $96,000 from a parish in Springfield.
- Updated
Scott Frost didn't hide his frustrations. His players didn't either. But that doesn't seem to change the result as Nebraska has now lost 15 one-score games under Frost. Sam McKewon has more from Michigan State.
- Updated
Jamin Creek, 18, was killed in a car crash when he and four other teens collided with another vehicle in the intersection of 204th Street and West Q Road about 3:45 a.m. Friday.
- Updated
Walter Scott Jr. was a private, pompless man whose low public profile belied his considerable influence on Omaha's civic affairs.
- Updated
In an affidavit, investigators described a garage with solid rabbit waste several inches high and a basement with abundant dog feces and mold.
- Updated
It was almost a night to remember for Husker football. Instead it will be a game nobody can forget, says Tom Shatel. How much can a program and fan base endure?
- Updated
A Bellevue elementary school principal is on paid leave after being charged with drunken driving in connection with a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist.
- Updated
After each game, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Michigan State game.
- Updated
A 28-year-old Bellevue man was critically injured and his leg dismembered in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Dirk Chatelain started writing this column with a hopeful tone. But then Nebraska punted the ball to Jayden Reed — and that changed the mood of this game, this season and Scott Frost's entire program.