The Williamsburg ranch plan by Woodland Homes. This spacious, open floor plan has high, ceilings with 2 cedar wood beams on the great room ceiling, floor to ceiling wrapped stone fireplace, and a beautiful bay window. HUGE kitchen island with storage, and a walk in pantry. The mud room has a drop zone and a bench. Main floor laundry. Spacious, primary, ceramic tile walk-in shower The finished walk-out lower level has a beautiful wet bar and a stone fireplace, great for entertaining. Oversized 3 car garage. The covered deck is composite, maintenance free. Spend more time doing the things you love. No more mowing or shoveling snow. This villa neighborhood does allow fences.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $589,688
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 25th anniversary celebration of Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 will be a chance to see an amazing muscle car museum.
OPPD is upgrading a high voltage line along about three miles of west Omaha, removing the trees in the path of the line.
Union Omaha wants to build a $100 million soccer stadium with the capacity for 10,000 people in Omaha. The facility also would host a new wome…
Two new stores are joining the mix at Nebraska Crossing including Austin, Texas based outdoor retailer Yeti.
How young is the Nebraska receivers coach? One of his players was his teammate in high school and college. Ordinarily, that would be a red fla…