4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $615,000

Vencil Homes most popular split bedroom ranch plan....4 BR / 4 BA / 3.5 car garage. Welcome home to this open floor plan ranch with 12' great room ceilings and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The great room opens to a huge kitchen island, 17' plus dining room area, custom Birch cabinets, granite/quartz counter tops and a walk-in pantry. Drop zone/locker area and 1/2 bath as you enter from the garage. Private owner's suite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and large closet with pocket door to the laundry room. Two additional bedrooms on the main level with full bath between. The finished lower level is great for entertaining with 33'x16 foot family room and a 20x20 foot rec room area that includes a full wetbar. Fourth bedroom and 4th bathroom with a potential to finish a 5th bedroom. Large storage area. Don't miss the covered patio for added outdoor entertaining space. Approximate completion is October 2022.