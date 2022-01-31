 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $619,000

Welcome to maintenance-free living at Blue Sage Villas! This Quest Construction executive ranch features an open floor plan, hardwood flooring and expansive windows on an oversized lot. The chef's kitchen features a gas cooktop, stainless steel range hood, and a walk-in pantry complete with a coffee bar. The primary suite boasts double sinks, a walk-in shower, and an oversized closet. The walkout lower level is complete with additional bedrooms, a rec room and a wet bar with wine fridge. Photos of a similar model.

