4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $629,950

This beautiful 1.5 story home sits in the heart of West Fairacres Village. Enjoy the tree lined serenity from your screened in porch. Backs to wooded trail that leads to the area swimming pool. Features include: 4 Br, 4 Bath, 3-car garage, 3 fireplace locations, soaring ceilings, oversized multi-head steam shower in master bath, walk out lower level with large game room and main floor wet bar. Main floor master with walk-in closets and whirlpool tub. Located seconds from West Dodge!