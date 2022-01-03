4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000

Spacious Two Story Happy Hollow, Mid Century Brick home. Four Bedrooms, large primary suite, with walk-in closets & bath. Open kitchen with large eat-in-dining. Formal Dining Room. Fun retro bomb shelter/wine cellar on lower level. Oversized tandem 2 car garage. Newer roof, gutters and some new windows. New electrical circuitry boxes. New sewer pipes to street. Rare opportunity to create your dream home, walking distance to Memorial Park, Dundee and live in the heart of Happy Hollow. Home sold AS IS. AMA