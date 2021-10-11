Agent has equity. This stunning 1.5 story by M2 Homes is the epitome of the perfect family home in the perfect location. This modern farmhouse with leave you stunned at every turn, the house welcomes you with the oversized front porch and double entry doors onto the wide open main floor with 10' ceilings, large family room and chefs kitchen w/ high end appliances, 48' fridge, quartz, soft close cabinets and more. Primary retreat with loads of natural light, walk in shower, his and her sinks and an enormous closet. Main floor also boasts an office or play room, large pantry and laundry. Second floor has a rare loft space for kids play room, 3 bedrooms each with their own walk in closet. Just steps away from the neighborhood park, close to golf, schools and so much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $665,000
