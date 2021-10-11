4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $674,900

Agent has equity. This 2 story by M2 homes is something you have never seen before! With family and function in mind, this 4 bed, 4 bath modern 2 story is perfect for any situation. Enter the commanding double door into the entry with tucked away office, large open concept family room with cozy fireplace and massive designer kitchen with custom cabs, quartz, floating shelves, built in fridge and a great hidden pantry. Pantry complete with lower cabinets, hidden microwave and second access point from garage. Take the hidden staircase to the 2nd floor to find a large primary retreat with free-standing tub, walk in tiled shower, his and her sinks and access to the laundry room. 3 additional bedrooms w/ walk in closets. House will have mixtures of LVP floors, carpet, 10' ceilings, and designer finishes throughout. The garage is currently being designed as a 3 car with an attached sports court that opens to the backyard, or easily convertible to a 5 car garage, mother in law suite, etc.