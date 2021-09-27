4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $675,000

Build your next custom home w/ Beaudin Development! Pictures are from former model and plans have been drawn up for a custom Ranch home to be built in 2022! The Great room will have 12 ft. ceiling w/ floor to ceiling stone front FP! Kitchen will have 10 ft. ceiling, huge serving island & pass through pantry! Main level will have hardwood floors & pocket Office! Lower level will have Family room w/ wet-bar, 2-BR's w/ full bathroom, Flex room & plenty of storage space!