4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $689,000

Luxury Villa by Thomas David Fine Homes. Spacious villa with interior design and custom appointments that you will appreciate. Primary suite that you will enjoy, Large Kitchen design, spacious dinette, and a Large 3 car garage with zero entry are all offered in the floorplan. Located on a great West facing daylight lot in the subdivision. Privada offers a great location and will offer shopping and restaurants in the future. Stop by the model at 2902 S 209 Ct. to learn more. Estimated completion is June 2022. Price may change depending on final selections.