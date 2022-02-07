Magnificent 1.5 Story Estate (.59 Acres) Nestled in the Trees in the Premier Country Club Oaks! 6,000 sqft property custom built by McNeil Company is adjacent to the prestigious Omaha Country Club w/private backdrop of lush forests & gardens. Stately two-story entry is flanked by living/dining rms. Living rm/den has library paneling & brick fireplace. Great rm has tall, coffered ceiling, wet bar & sophisticated fireplace. Gourmet kitchen showcases custom cabinets w/granite, updated stainless steel appli, island, bayed dinette & newly finished wd flrs. Main flr primary bdrm features spa-like bath w/lrg whirlpool tub, separate vanities (granite), tile flr & WI closet w/built-ins. 2nd flr has 3 spacious bdrms & 2 baths. Bdrm 4 is en-suite w/private ¾ bath. Bdrms 2 & 3 have access to full bath w/dbl sinks. Finished bsmt has rec, family & game areas (bar excluded), office nook, non-conforming rm & 2 lrg egress windows. New roof-2019, Pella windows, carpet-2014. Maintained to perfection!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $689,900
