4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $729,000

Reduced! This stately 2 story in classic Barrington Park has been tastefully updated and maintained. Great main floor complete with 2 story entryway, formal dining and private, tucked away office w/ fireplace, sunken family room, sun room, and completely updated kitchen with new soft close cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and more. Bedroom level has oversized primary suite with remodeled bathroom, and loads of natural light. 3 more bedrooms and 2 additional bathrooms both which have been remodeled. Basement is built for entertaining w/ rec room area, bar, and walk out to the massive private backyard. New roof, new paint, tile, carpet are just a few of the updates. Walking distance to neighborhood school, park, tennis courts, walking trail and easy location close to major corridors like Dodge Street.