4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $788,000 Feb 21, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Agent has equity. Gorgeous new construction in the Hamptons on a large lot. AMAView More Tags Wire Transparensee Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska women's basketball suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes Ashley Scoggin from roster The Nebraska women's basketball team was rocked Saturday afternoon with the news that assistant Chuck Love was being suspended with pay and guard Ashley Scoggin has been removed from the roster. Adrian Martinez tried to hide his broken jaw, and was frustrated when it became public On his podcast, former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez explained why he played with a broken jaw — and his frustration over how the injury was revealed publicly. Nebraska Sen. Mike Groene says he will resign from Legislature amid allegations State Sen. Mike Groene says he is resigning from the Legislature and pulling out of a race for NU regent after reports emerged Friday that he photographed a female staff member without her permission. A pristine house, a grisly killing: jurors hear details of an Omaha Realtor's slaying Mickey Sodoro, a longtime Omaha Realtor, was killed in December 2020 at the rental house he was showing. Omaha mom who had baby outside in 15-degree weather could face criminal charges Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday his office plans to file a request in juvenile court to declare the newborn a ward of the state, pointing to the mother's alleged abandonment. Live updates: Nebraska high school state wrestling championships Join us for live coverage of the Nebraska high school state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center. Omaha police officer indicted on federal child porn charge An Omaha police officer has been indicted in federal court on a child pornography charge. History is made at the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament From the first girls state tournament to Garrett Grice's fourth title to five teams being crowned champions, history was made at the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament. Wrestlers to watch in the Nebraska state wrestling tournaments Check out the boy and girl wrestlers to watch for the 2022 Nebraska high school state wrestling tournaments. Omaha woman who had baby on sidewalk told friend she used meth, marijuana The Omaha woman who gave birth on a sidewalk told a friend that she used methamphetamine and marijuana while pregnant, prosecutors say.