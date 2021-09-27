4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $925,000

Contract Pending Linden Estates updated for under 1M??? Could it be??? PRE-INSPECTED ..Great location, wonderful updates where it matters most. This side load 3 car with circular drive in the front will not disappoint. It is centrally located in Linden Estates and close to everything. A true entertainers home with....formal dining, amazing butlers pantry, screened in porch, great TREX zero maintenance deck comes with gas line to grill, no more hauling the propane tanks!! The kitchen boasts high ceilings, s/s, gas cooktop, granite. Cute screened porch off kitchen. 4 fireplaces-so cozy in those Nebraska winters. Lower level theatre area and updated bar w/ wine cellar. Steam shower and dry sauna in bathroom in lower level is enough to make anyone feel great!!! The master has a massive closet & bonus room & a high end updated bathroom.