Income-producing horse lover's heaven on 21 acres! Large home with main floor master bedroom suite, and two en suite bedrooms plus an office/workout room upstairs. Also on the main floor, there's a roomy eat-in kitchen and a family room with fireplace. Walkout basement with guest quarters offering plenty of privacy, with a full kitchen, bath, fourth bedroom, family room with second fireplace and office. Attached, four-car garage (approximately 1,000 square feet), and a new deck for outdoor entertaining. For the horses and their human friends, there are both indoor and outdoor arenas, plus two large barns with 14 stalls, heated tack room and washroom, and all pipe fencing. In addition, there is a heated four-bay shop for cars or other toys. Located just a few miles from shopping and dining at Papillion's Shadow Lake Towne Center.
4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $1,399,000
