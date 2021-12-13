4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $445,165

“Model Home Not For Sale” Gorgeous Pine Crest 2 story "Haven" located in Granite Lake. Modern exterior, and stunning, fresh interior. Wood floors, large kitchen with quartz counters, large pantry, island, and modern lighting package. Open family room has large windows and cozy fireplace. Four bedrooms upstairs and second floor laundry for convenience. Three car garage with smart garage door openers.
There’s a comfort level to Nebraska's coaching moves, but Frost doesn’t have relationships with Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, so it’s a bit of a wing and prayer, writes Tom Shatel.
Dirk Chatelain covers a lot in this column: Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska basketball problem; Grown men acting like children in college football; Thoughts on Scott Frost's hires; and a Johnny Rodgers update.
Nebraska defeated Texas in four sets in the regional final of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
Nebraska football is ‘close’ to landing two more coaches, including an offensive coordinator, two sources relayed to The World-Herald Tuesday evening. Those two are Mark Whipple and Donovan Raiola.
In his first interview as a Husker assistant, Mickey Joseph discussed his expectations for Nebraska's receivers, his recruiting philosophy and why he chose to come back to his alma mater.
Papillion-La Vista volleyball coach John Svehla has announced his resignation.
Get to know the 2021 All-Nebraska football team, captained by Bennington's Dylan Mostek and Millard South's Gage Stenger.
What did Mark Whipple say was his secret to coaching quarterbacks? "They have talent.” Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator is on a mission to find more of it in the transfer portal.
Mark Whipple, Nebraska's new offensive coordinator, is a coaching veteran who can provide valuable experience in a crucial season for Scott Frost, writes Sam McKewon.
Scott Frost has one open position left on his coaching staff. Will he fill it with a new special teams coordinator? Or will he add a running backs coach? The World-Herald's Sam McKewon has the latest.