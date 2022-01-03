 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $475,197

4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $475,197

4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $475,197

Baranko Homes Lancaster Expanded in popular Shadow Lake 2. Unmatched quality in rear staircase Lancaster model by Baranko. Large open eat in kitchen. Flex room on main floor would be office, dining room or formal living room. His and hers closets in large primary bedroom with luxurious bath with walk in shower. Jack and Jill bath. Call list agent Joe Gehrki for selections and completion details. *Photo of previous model.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert