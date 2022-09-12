4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $483,700

“Model Home Not For Sale” Gorgeous Pine Crest 2 story "Haven" located in Granite Lake. Modern exterior, and stunning, fresh interior. Wood floors, large kitchen with quartz counters, large pantry, island, and modern lighting package. Open family room has large windows and cozy fireplace. Four bedrooms upstairs and second floor laundry for convenience. Three car garage with smart garage door openers.
The Scott Frost Era has been one disappointment after another, one shock after the next. There's no reason to rank this one. This one felt like the end, and now it's just a question of when, not if.
A Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed instances of him buying cars and posting bail for a 32-year-old woman who had appeared in his court numerous times.
On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker offers his thoughts after Nebraska's loss to Georgia Southern and says Scott Frost has to be fired.
Aside from a few hundred boo birds and students chanting “Fire Frost,” the overwhelming emotion — at least for native sons and daughters like me — is sadness. Emptiness. Resignation.
Just three games into the 2022 season, Nebraska has fired Scott Frost, ending one of the worst coaching tenures in Husker history.
Tom Shatel is not sure he's ever felt the world of Nebraska football so on edge and angry after a loss to Georgia Southern.
Though it is not Trev Alberts’ preference to fire Scott Frost at all — and certainly not before Oct. 1 when the buyout drops — there’s always the possibility that Saturday was it.
The annual match between Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball is here! Don't miss any of the action as the No. 2 Huskers take on in-state rival the No. 17 Bluejays. Follow our live updates here.
Nebraska could have waited 20 days and saved itself north of $8 million in buying out the contract of Scott Frost. Instead it added to a fortune of payments to deposed coaches and athletic directors.
The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Georgia Southern.