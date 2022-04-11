4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $485,117

Halstead plan by Sherwood Homes. Such a nice plan with two story entry, PLVT throughout main floor. And guess what? Main floor office/play room or which ever you need. Kitchen with island and huge pantry. Open stairway to four bedrooms, all walk-in closets. Owner's suite with walk-in tile shower, dual sinks. South facing lot is a quarter of an acre. Quiet subdivision close to amenities, ballpark and not far from the interstate.