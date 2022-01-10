Baranko Homes Lancaster Expanded in popular Shadow Lake 2. Unmatched quality in rear staircase Lancaster model by Baranko. Large open eat in kitchen. Flex room on main floor would be office, dining room or formal living room. His and hers closets in large primary bedroom with luxurious bath with walk in shower. Jack and Jill bath. Call list agent Joe Gehrki for selections and completion details. *Photo of previous model.
4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $489,197
