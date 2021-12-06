COMING SOON. FRESH NEW TWO STORY DESIGN BY MERCURY HOMES. ONE OF OMAHA’S PREMIER CUSTOM HOME BUILDERS. THIS SPACIUS HOME STARTS WITH THE ELEGANT TWO STORY ENTRY, LARGE GREAT ROOM, COZY FIRE PLACE, DINING OR FLEX ROOM, HUGE DINE IN KITCHEN WITH LARGE SERVING / SNACK BAR, PRIVATE COMPUTER STATION, MUD ROOM AND GUEST BATH. UPPER LEVEL FEATURES FOUR SLEEPING AREAS, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, UPPER LEVEL LAUNDRY, PLUS A MASTER SUITE DESIGNED FOR COMFORT AND PRIVACY. DON’T OVERLOOK THE THREE PLUS GARAGE SPACES. EXPECT EXCELLENT WORKMANSHIP THROUGHOUT. WE HAVE SEVERAL AREA BUILDING LOCATIONS AVAILABLE. BE A PROUD MERCURY HOME OWNER.
4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $493,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Something new LSU coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday perhaps provides some insight on one of Nebraska's targets for an assistant coaching position.
- Updated
Take a look at the this week's key Huskers stories from the offensive coordinator search process to the Mickey Joseph hire and player departures.
- Updated
Mickey Joseph, a Husker quarterback in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s who's spent the last five years on LSU's staff, is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's new wide receivers coach.
- Updated
With Adrian Martinez entering the transfer portal, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon shares his thoughts on what this means for the future of Martinez's career and Nebraska's quarterback situation.
- Updated
Nebraska continues to aggressively recruit the transfer portal, and Friday the Huskers extended scholarship offers to several more prospects. Here's a closer look at each one.
- Updated
"Our clients were told, 'Don't worry about it, she'll be OK.' She suffered profound seizures and will never be the same," attorney Joe Cullan said.
- Updated
Another business tower — stretching 17 stories and covered in glass — is to be wedged between the original two buildings that make up Central Park Plaza, which will be renamed the Apex.
- Updated
Nebraska announced Friday that Mickey Joseph, a former Husker quarterback, is set to join Scott Frost's coaching staff as wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach.
- Updated
- 12 min to read
The Omaha Lancers for decades have been a model franchise among America’s top-tier junior hockey teams. Which only makes the team’s recent off-ice meltdown all the more baffling.
- Updated
We will all watch. And many will be rooting for Adrian Martinez. And there might be an unspoken competition: how did both sides do without the other? Nebraska will move on. To what is the question.