 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $493,800

4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $493,800

4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $493,800

COMING SOON. FRESH NEW TWO STORY DESIGN BY MERCURY HOMES. ONE OF OMAHA’S PREMIER CUSTOM HOME BUILDERS. THIS SPACIUS HOME STARTS WITH THE ELEGANT TWO STORY ENTRY, LARGE GREAT ROOM, COZY FIRE PLACE, DINING OR FLEX ROOM, HUGE DINE IN KITCHEN WITH LARGE SERVING / SNACK BAR, PRIVATE COMPUTER STATION, MUD ROOM AND GUEST BATH. UPPER LEVEL FEATURES FOUR SLEEPING AREAS, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, UPPER LEVEL LAUNDRY, PLUS A MASTER SUITE DESIGNED FOR COMFORT AND PRIVACY. DON’T OVERLOOK THE THREE PLUS GARAGE SPACES. EXPECT EXCELLENT WORKMANSHIP THROUGHOUT. WE HAVE SEVERAL AREA BUILDING LOCATIONS AVAILABLE. BE A PROUD MERCURY HOME OWNER.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert