4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $493,800

COMING SOON. FRESH NEW TWO STORY DESIGN BY MERCURY HOMES. ONE OF OMAHA’S PREMIER CUSTOM HOME BUILDERS. THIS SPACIUS HOME STARTS WITH THE ELEGANT TWO STORY ENTRY, LARGE GREAT ROOM, COZY FIRE PLACE, DINING OR FLEX ROOM, HUGE DINE IN KITCHEN WITH LARGE SERVING / SNACK BAR, PRIVATE COMPUTER STATION, MUD ROOM AND GUEST BATH. UPPER LEVEL FEATURES FOUR SLEEPING AREAS, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, UPPER LEVEL LAUNDRY, PLUS A MASTER SUITE DESIGNED FOR COMFORT AND PRIVACY. DON’T OVERLOOK THE THREE PLUS GARAGE SPACES. EXPECT EXCELLENT WORKMANSHIP THROUGHOUT. WE HAVE SEVERAL AREA BUILDING LOCATIONS AVAILABLE. BE A PROUD MERCURY HOME OWNER.