4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $499,950

Classic 1.5 story by Rogers Construction. Top end finish and appointments abound! Two story entry with grand staircase, private office, formal dining, gourmet kitchen with center island snack bar and large dinette, all open to huge great room with two sided fireplace. Main floor private master suite with separate vanities, walk in shower, huge wardrobe and private patio. Upper level has an open lounge area and 3 oversized bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath plus guest suite with private bath. Lower level has bath rough in and is ready to finish. Oversized three car garage with openers. Sprinkler and full sod! Hurry to this new construction home - it was framed before lumber prices went crazy so its a great deal!

