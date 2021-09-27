4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $521,615

Fall in love with the "Pierre" ranch plan. Upon entering the home you will find the flex room with sliding barn doors and spacious bedroom with access to a full bathroom. The Master Suite with walk-in closet is located on the other side of the home with the dropzone and laundry room- which you can access from the master closet! The kitchen features a walk-in pantry, plenty of cabinet space and an island that overlooks the Great Room and Dinette. This plan is unlike most traditional "box" ranches due to the clipped corner in the Great Room. This unique wall placement makes way for a large Great Room with fireplace and your option of cabinets/windows/etc on either side. The dramatic L Shaped Staircase features perfectly placed windows that will lead you down into the basement. Two more bedrooms, an exercise room/office with glass doors, bathroom, living room, and wetbar area. This upgraded Pierre Plan also features a Side Load Garage.