4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $530,081

The Halstead plan by Sherwood Homes in Shadow Lake 2! This truly offers you versatility for those looking for an office that is tucked away or that secret kids zone for all their games and toys. Either way you will love the flow of this open concept plan with 2 Story entry. And if we were to name the top 10 features of this plan that everyone will love it would be: spacious drop zone, huge walk-in pantry, custom cabinets and granite/quartz countertops throughout, an unbelievable amount of natural light, stone and shiplap fireplace, 2nd floor laundry, main and master with double vanity, all bedrooms have a walk-in closet and master with tiled walk-in shower. Pics of similar model.

