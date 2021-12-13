 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $532,200

Check out this brand new design from Mercury Homes, a best of Omaha builder. The Cordova boasts an elegant two story entry with a large great room, cozy fireplace, an informal dining room or flex space, huge dine-in kitchen with counter seating, desk area, and walk-in pantry. Park your cars in the oversized three car garage and drop your things in the mud room. The upper level features four bedrooms, laundry, and a spacious master suite designed for comfort and privacy. Mercury Homes has lots all over the Metro area. Bring your plans or use one of the many designs Mercury builds.

