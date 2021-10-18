4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $537,394

Baranko Homes Ranch. Awesome Savanah plan with finished basement. Quality throughout with 2 X 6 exterior wall construction. Beautiful engineered wood floors, 2 bedrooms and an office up. Open concept with upgrades galore! Quartz Counters throughout, large center island, hidden walk in pantry, drop zone w/ lockers, access to laundry from master closet bedrooms and an office up. Beautiful zero entry master shower with hidden drain. Media area ready for surround sound, and bar/kitchenette. , Oversized 3 Car Garage, Covered deck. Super location very close with views to Walnut Creek recreation area lake for fishing, picnicking and walking trail. *Photos of previous model.