4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $575,000

Barr Homes custom built ranch in Ashbury Creek. 4 bedrooms, 2 up and 2 down. Open floor plan with finished basement. Kitchen with huge dinette, center island & walk-in pantry. Great Room with stone fireplace, shiplap, built in cabinetry & large windows for daylight. Large drop zone between garage and kitchen. Master bedroom with recessed ceiling and large walk-in closet. Master bath has extra large double sink vanity and huge walk in shower. Covered front porch with stone entry columns. Large 3 car garage with extra extended bay is great for storage! Finished basement has a wet bar for entertaining. AMA. Buyer to verify current HOA and schools.