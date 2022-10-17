4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $585,450

Listing Price does not reflect options & upgrades in this home. Woodland Homes presents the Concord Cabernet. 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath & oversized 3 car garage. Wonderful, spacious Kitchen with double oven, pot filler & 9 x 5 island with Quartz. Walk in pantry with Quartz countertop, Coffee Bar and baskets. Main floor Office. Great Room offers 42" linear stone to ceiling Fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/Fireplace & oversized walk-in closet. Large Master Bath with walk-in shower & free-standing tub. Jack n Jill with 3rd Bath. Zoned heating & cooling. Nestled on a corner lot in popular Shadow Lake. Model Home is loaded with extras. See Host Agent for details.