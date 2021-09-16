4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $606,861

 Skip to main content
Woodland Homes presents our popular Farmhouse Elevation with black clad windows inside and out. Come make this your Custom Home, still time to make all your selections to make it yours. 4BR/3BA oversized 3 car garage, nestled on a west facing walkout lot in Popular Shadow Lake 2. 10' ceilings, stone to ceiling fireplace with wrapped sides. Maintenance Free partially covered deck with steps to ground. Finished Lower Level with 2 huge bedrooms, jack n jill bath, fireplace & awesome bar for entertaining. Close to shopping and HWY 370. Come visit our Model at 12605 S 73 Street for more details.

