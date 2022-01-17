Amazing new 1954 ranch plan by Al Belt Custom Homes in Papillion's popular Shadow Lake 2! Home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, over 3200 fsf, 3 car garage. Gourmet kitchen, oversized island with storage, high-end ss appliances, double oven, painted birch cabinets, quartz counters, 5" rift & quarter sawn oak flooring, massive pantry, mud room with lockers. Beautiful built-ins and stone fireplace to ceiling in great room. Office and guest suite on main level. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet, huge wrap-around walk-in shower in master bath. Finished lower level with granite wet bar, spacious family room, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 3/4 bath. Hardi-Plank siding, Pella windows, covered patio and front porch, plus beautifully landscaped lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $647,450
